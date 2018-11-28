Grantham Archers v Newark Castle Archers (5631937)

Grantham Archers played their chairman’s challenge with Newark Castle Archers in memory of their founder Michael Dutton, who was originally a member of Grantham Archers, and sadly passed away in 2016.

Newark won the match by 128 points. The scores were Newark Archers 3,856, Grantham Archers 3,728.

Grantham will go to Newark in March next year for the indoor round.