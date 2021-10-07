Grantham Tae Kwon-Do club hosted the Lincolnshire County Tae Kwon-Do Championships at the weekend.

More than 350 Tae Kwon-Do students throughout the county joined invited competitors from all corners of the UK for the annual event at The Meres leisure centre.

It was first introduced to the martial arts calendar in 2007 by the late World Master Malcolm Scholes, eighth degree black belt and resident instructor of the Grantham club for more than 35 years who sadly passed away last year.

Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club's Alan Richardson, Melisa Jayakody, Gagana Gurusinghe, Sahas Jayakody and Leigh Bridge.

But the club, under the guidance of Jill Pearce, seventh degree black belt, are determined to carry on his legacy at the Grantham club, plus all the other clubs in which Malcolm was involved.

“This regular annual competition on the Tae Kwon-Do calendar is a tribute to Malcolm, who began organising the event for the benefit of local students, to introduce them to the sport side of Tae Kwon-Do in a smaller setting” said Jill.

The late Malcolm Scholes. (51944118)

“It will now continue to be well supported in the future and arrangements have already begun for next year.”

The club won eight gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The youngest student to compete was six years old, up to adult black belts who have been competing since they were in the junior categories, and winners included all disciplines including speed kicking, flying kicks, individual sparring, team patterns and tag team sparring events.

The Grantham club is always interested in welcoming new students, either returning students or complete beginners who have no previous knowledge of martial arts. The coaching team includes qualified and experienced black belts who are able to offer the opportunity for families to train together.

The club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the town. Anyone interested is invited to call 07496 012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com for further details.