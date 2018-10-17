Premier Darts (4817687)

Grantham Premier Darts League held its prize presentation evening at Hunters Bar on Saturday.

Trophies were presented by former league treasurer Gordon Nickerson who was himself presented with a tankard in gratitude for his long service.

Awards were as follows:

A League: League – 1 Three Gables A, 2 Hunters Bar B; Singles – 1 A. Beck, 2 I. McKinnon; Doubles – 1 P. Kirkham and J. Kirkham, 2 D. Lambley and A. Spencer; 180s – I. McKinnon (11); Highest Checkout – J. Baker (138).

B League: League – 1 Hunters Bar A, 2 Three Gables B; Singles – 1 S. Prince, 2 D. Moore; Doubles – 1 S. Prince and A. Watson, 2 D. Jackson and S. Newcombe; 180s – D. Ancliffe (4); Highest Checkout – S. Humphrey (138).

C League: League – 1 Images, 2 Blue Pig; Singles – 1 J. Deane, 2 D. Lansford; Doubles – 1 D. Lansford and N. Dixon, 2 P. Gardecki and A. N. Other; 180s – D. Lansford (3); Highest Checkout – S. Deveraux (120).

