A Grantham-based showjumper has booked her berth at the Horse of the Year Show.

Twelve-year-old Honey Bowes claimed victory in the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers second round with recent acquisition VMS Dion Cruise at Morris Equestrian Centre’s Summer Pony Premier, Scotland, to secure her place.

Overwhelmed at winning her very first sash, Honey and her father burst into tears of joy.

Honey Bowes riding VMS Dion Cruise to HOYS qualifaction in Scotland. Photo: Jamie Agnew Photography

Eighteen of the initial 46 starters returned first round clears over a 13-fence 1.10m track. These further reduced to six for the final jump-off.

Jumping was the major player as, fittingly, the four qualifying places were taken by the four treble clears.

Honey proved the quickest on the 11-year-old mare VMS Dion Cruise, forging ahead of her rivals to land a 2.41-second win.

The pair only teamed up two-and-a-alf months ago but immediately gelled and have continued to establish a firm partnership.

However, Honey was nervous on the day as trainer Joss Williams was himself chasing a Horse of the Year Show [HOYS] place at a different show, so was unable to be on the spot in Scotland.

“Joss was at the end of the phone constantly and we had his trainer, his mum Cheri, with us.

“Going into the last round I knew I had to be fast as there were six of us who hadn’t qualified.

“I’d been practising the turns at home with Cruise, and I knew she could do it, so I made a plan and stuck to it and she did everything I asked,” said Honey, who had an added incentive.

“Joss has said every time I qualify, he would eat something he hates. When I qualified Coreys Princess [for the HOYS 128cm at Bicton] I made him eat sushi – now I can make him eat olives!”