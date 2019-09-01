Ex-Witham Wheeler Peter Cocker enjoyed a successful weekend riding for his Essex-based team Richardsons Trek.

On Saturday, Peter finished fourth at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne, featuring in an eight man break that averaged 28mph for the 31-mile race.

Then on bank holiday Monday, in blisteringly hot conditions, he placed ninth in the 89-mile Pedal Power road race near Ipswich.

Peter Cocker (centre, in orange) in the Manx International third stage sprint finish, behind Olympian Ed Clancy who took first place. (15837843)

After taking a watching brief as two team-mates went in the early break, Peter attacked the remnants of the bunch with a couple of laps to go, taking two other riders with him, who he was able to outsprint at the end.

Despite working full time, this has been Peter's most consistent season yet, having now won sufficient points to secure a British Cycling Elite racing licence for the first time.

He has competed in most of the Premier Calendar events around the country, which attract all the top professional and semi-professional teams in the country, highlights being 14th in the Stockton Grand Prix and 27th overall in the Manx International – a four stage race on the Isle of Man culminating in three lap race over the legendary TT circuit, where the climb up The Mountain and poor conditions forced many riders to abandon.

This Sunday (September 1), Peter and many of the country's top riders can be seen locally as they race in the Bourne GP.

This is part of the first weekend-long Bourne Cycling Festival organised by South Kesetevn District Council which will include many cycling related activities for young and old of all abilities.

The feature events include: Sportive – 8am to 2pm Saturday, Women's Road Race – 2.45pm to 6pm Saturday, Women's Team Time Trial – 10.30am to 11.30am Sunday, Men's Road Race – 1pm to 5.40pm Sunday.

The men's race, with 120 riders, starts and finishes in Bourne town centre and takes in three circuits out into the countryside between Bourne and Grantham, with a rolling road closure for a total of 174km. The constant small climbs, changes of direction and grippy country roads are sure to produce a worthy winner.

Full details of events and routes can be found on the event website at www.bourneciclefestival.com