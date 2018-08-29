ghghgh
Grantham Running Club's Stuart Sinclair, with parents Margaret and Graham, returned to their home city to compete in the second Great Aberdeen Run, a half marathon staged within the city’s granite heart.
Despite the wet forecast, runners and spectators only had to deal with a cool north-westerly breeze. This gently aided runners on the leg north towards the old Gordon Highlanders barracks, around the University of Aberdeen and the historic cobbled streets of Old Aberdeen.
Heading south, back along the beach esplanade, proved more challenging with a head wind but this was short lived as runners headed off the beach towards Pittodrie Stadium, home to Aberdeen FC and where Sir Alex Ferguson first tasted European success.
From there, runners headed along a winding course back to the city centre, taking in the stunning sites such as the Marishal College, the second largest granite building in the world. They then continued uphill to the Queen Victoria monument before running down Union Street, Aberdeen’s mile long high street to finish to rapturous cheers and applause.
All three runners set season’s best times: Stuart Sinclair 1hr 34min 35sec, Graham Sinclair 2:23:20, Margaret Sinclair 2:35:37.
