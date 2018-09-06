Gerry Hyde (3959325)

Grantham Running Club had two athletes taking part in last Sunday's Saxilby 5km Road Race.

This popular event takes place on closed roads with the start and finish situated in the St Andrews Community Centre.

Unusually for a race so small, it had full chip timing which must have helped attract a high quality front row of the race with the winner going sub-15 minutes.

First back in the green and black of GRC was Gerry Hyde, disappointed that injury prevented him from competing in his Team GB tri-suit this weekend but glad to be out there running hard.

A slightly more undulating course than expected meant Gerry narrowly missed out on his target of a WMA 80 per cent, but all things considered was pleased with his 19min 34sec which gave him 14th position overall and a grading of 78.53 per cent.

Also running was Robert McArdle, taking part in his second race in 20 hours and finishing in 39th place with a time of 22:15 which was worth 71.46 per cent.