With the clock ticking on 2019 and local race opportunities seemingly few and far between, a plucky group of Grantham Running Club members made the 70 minute drive to the famed Mallory Park race circuit in Kirkby Mallory, Leicestershire, to take part in the second meeting of the Winter Series of races.

The grateful race director welcomed back incentivised GRC members, having praised the club for supporting en masse the inaugural event in November.

The morning beginning with a rare opportunity to take part in a one mile road race.