The sell-out Stilton Stumble 10K took place, for the second year running, in horrendously wet and rainy conditions last Sunday.

The race, which started and finished in Cropwell Bishop, featured a mostly flat and fast course but the sheer volume of rain that had fallen in recent weeks, and on the morning of the race itself, meant that much of the course was littered with deep puddles.

Undeterred, 14 members of Grantham Running Club were tempted by the annual reward of Stilton, sourced locally from Cropwell Bishop and Colston Bassett, through which the course runs.

Grantham Running Club members (L to R): Stuart Reader; Paul Kelly; Michelle Parczuk; Stuart Baty; and Stefan Latter, at the finish of the Stilton Stumble 10K held on Sunday 13th October 2019. (19967849)

Finishers also received a medal for the first time since the race’s inception in 2013.

With arguably the performance of the day, Michelle Parczuk made light work of the poor conditions, coming home first GRC female finisher with a new personal best of 49min 8sec. This took 21 seconds off her previous best set in June’s Summer Solstice.

Stefan Latter was first GRC male finisher in 44:20, around half a minute off his season’s best.

Not far behind were Aaron Smith and Ben Stafford, who had set themselves a target of breaking 45 minutes for their first ever 10k race. They both managed to do this, crossing the finish line together in 44:48.

Another notable performance came from Wendy Smith, who clocked 1:08:46 in her first ever race.

Performing admirably to even finish in the poor conditions, the other Grantham Running Club finishers were: Stuart Reader 46:30, Paul Kelly 48:25, Stuart Baty 50:05, Paul Jepson 52:14, Tommy Napier 51:40, Naomi Jepson-Rivers 53:52, Jacquline Anderson 58:27, Vivien Durham 1:05:16, Simon Hartley 1:07:00.

There were 481 finishers.