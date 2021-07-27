Last Sunday saw the running of the Orsted Grimsby 10K in its revised Covid format – nearly 2,000 runners set off at two minute intervals between 9am and 11am.

Temperatures were high and three runners from Grantham Running Club made the trip over to north-east Lincolnshire for the event.

First to set off at 9.55am and return home was Holly Durham.

Rick Dobbs setting a new 10K personal best at Grimsby. (49614765)

In a time of 42min 47sec, Holly endured the mid-20 degree heat to finish first in her age category, showing a return to form after injury. Due to the nature of the rolling start, Holly was not around to collect the prize for the Female V40 category.

Next to set off at 10.10am was Rick Dobbs who was travelling back to his home town to race. Coming home in a time of 46:24 and setting a new 10K personal best by 4:38, Rick has clearly used the time during lockdown to train.

Finally setting off at 10.36am was Poppy Marriott, enduring higher temperatures on the mainly unshaded course. Poppy finished in a time of 1:00:13.

Local residents lined the streets of the suburbs armed with hosepipes to cool the runners down as they passed.

Lewis Jagger, of Sheffield and Dearne, was the winner of the event in a time of 31:29 slightly behind on his course PB, whilst the female winner was Elizabeth McTernan, of Cleethorpes and District AC, in a time of 34:26.