Val in 257 keeping her nearest rival 270 behind her (3858743)

The RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta took place at Rutland Sailing Club earlier this month.

Rutland Sailability was well represented in most classes of boats taking part which included Skud 18s, RS Ventures, 2.4mRs, Challengers, Hansa Liberty’s, Hansa 303, both double handed and single handed, and 2.3s.

The Challenger Class had the largest number of entries with Rutland Sailability having strong representation in 10 out of the 18 participants.

Grantham’s Val Millward was not only one of them but finished first in three of the four races in the series and in doing so won the Millar Management Trophy.

+ Rutland Sailing Club Championships 2018

The August Bank Holiday weekend brought with it the usual Bank Holiday weather – strong winds rain, hail and big waves.

Even so, 24 hopeful sailors took to Rutland Water on Sunday and Monday to challenge for the coveted prize of becoming Club Champion 2018.

The fleet consisted of asymmetric boats, Formula 1 cruisers, Flying Fifteens, Laser 1s, OKs, Laser Radials, Laser 4.7s, RS Aeros and Challengers. All started at the same time and the results were computed by each boat's handicap.

Grantham's Val Millward said: "It is very difficult to tell on the water where you will be placed in the overall positions."

Val was ahead of the other three Challengers and at the end of Sunday was third overall with only four points between her and Challenger 270, Graham.

On Monday, Graham was ahead of Val in both races but fortunately after five races there was a discard. This allowed Val to maintain her third place and win a bottle of wine.