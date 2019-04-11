Young athletes are pictured having just received their certificates which show the different standards they have achieved in Grantham Athletic Club's annual Sportshall Award Scheme for school Years 1 to 6.

The sportshall season starts in September and finishes in March.

The club's sportshall team coaches the young athletes in the small hall at The Meres leisure centre on a Monday evening, from 6-7pm.

GAC's sportshall awards. (8416286)

During that time, they test them on the different events to show them how they are improving.

On the runs, the athletes take part in one lap, two lap and four lap races. other events are Timed Balance over 60 seconds, speed bounce, vertical jump, sit throw and chest push with a 1kg ball, javelin, long and triple jump.

From the beginning of April until September, the athletes train outside on the running track on a Wednesday evening, 6-7pm. Here they will be coached on the outdoor events.

If you are interested, pop along and have a go. You do not have to be a good runner, with jumps and throwing events in which to take part.