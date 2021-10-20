Grantham Tennis Club and Gym's Closed Championships, sponsored by Total Compliance, took place earlier this month, with events for members aged eight and under up to 60-plus.

One hundred and 11 players entered 39 events in the week-long championships that allowed members to compete against each other in singles and doubles matches.

On the Saturday, a celebratory finals day, bathed in sunshine, saw matches take place throughout the morning and afternoon.

GTC (51387872)

The day was well attended, with spectators enjoying a barbecue and drinks from the bar.

Xavi Mistry won all three matches in a closely contested Mini Orange event, with Jacob Jeffrey finishing as runner-up.

Jaxon Sang triumphed in the Mini Red event, winning all three of his matches for the loss of just one set. Thomas McCormack was the runner-up.

Jaxon then teamed up with his father Thomas to win the Parent and Mini Mini Child event convincingly, losing just four games out of 32. Craig and Freddie Turner were runners-up.

Muralidhar Bolla and his son Vidhur won all of their matches in the Parent and Mini Child event to take home the title. Jessica Greenwood and daughter Imogen finished in second place, with their match deciding who won overall.

In the 10U Mixed Singles Final, Vidhur played Imogen and proved too strong on the day, winning 4-0, 4-2.

The Sang family continued their strong showing during the week as eldest son Taylor played well to beat Robbie Enock in the 12U Boys' Singles Final.

Will Cole dominated The 14U Boys' Singles, dropping six games and winning two matches 4-0, 4-0 to ease to victory. Thomas Concarr finished second.

Will partnered Jamie Sadler in the 14U Boys' Doubles and beat Thomas and Aarnav Bajaj in the final, with breaks in both sets helping them to a comfortable victory.

Will Cole took his brilliant form into the 16U Boys' Singles, winning both matches without losing a game. Jacob Boneham was the runner-up.

In the 16U Girls' Singles, Olivia Grant was victorious, beating Lottie Cole in a tight deciding match, 3-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Aaron Fleckney eased to victory in the 18U Boys' Singles, winning all three matches in straight sets and losing only three games. Double Special Olympic gold medal winner Ryan Caven was second.

Aaron partnered with Jamie Wallace, and the pair beat Will Cole and Jamie Sadler in the 18U Boys' Doubles final to take home the trophy.

In the Open Men's Singles tournament, 15-year-old Alex Harris ended a hugely successful summer by storming to victory for the loss of only three games in his three matches. Tim Martin was the runner-up.

Sarah Patton won the Open Women's Singles tournament, her quality and experience proving too much in the final for 15-year-old Polly Cullen.

A mixture of youth, experience and players new to competition entered the Open Men's Doubles event that culminated in Alex Harris and Josh Harris adding another title to their growing collection, with Josh fresh from reaching the Road To Wimbledon Boys' County Doubles final. Ben Cullen and Steve Wallace were the runners-up.

Polly Cullen partnered Fiona Beale to the Open Women's Doubles title, with Sarah Patton and daughter Martha finishing as runners-up.

Jamie Wallace and Lianne Firth won the Open Mixed Doubles final, beating Rob Start and Sarah Patton 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 in a close, highly entertaining match.

Joe Hill and Natalie Lilliman were this year's Novice Mixed Doubles winners, an event for members who have been playing the sport for under a year. They beat Ian Johnson and Barbara Ramsden in the final.

Ten pairings made up a strong Junior Parent and Child draw that saw Matt Fleckney and Aaron Fleckney beat Thomas Sang and Taylor Sang 4-3, 4-2 in the final.

The 40-plus Men's Singles event contained several closely contested matches, with Kelvin Soley winning the final 6-1, 7-5 against Jarek Mechlinski.

Ben Cullen and Steve Wallace were the 40-plus Men's Doubles winners, beating Nigel Birch and Robert Isaac in the final.

In the 40-plus Women's Doubles final, the experienced pairing of Ros Elphick and Tracy Hobson beat Jessica Greenwood and Kate Richardson to the title.

Tracy Hobson teamed up with her husband Mark to win her second trophy of the day in the 40-plus Mixed Doubles final. They beat Kevin Jones and Ros Elphick in a brilliant match that finished 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

Graham Jackson eased to the 60-plus Men's Singles title ahead of John Challans.

Paul Hodgson and Robert Isaac were a level above John Challans and Ashok Tiwari in the 60-plus Men's Doubles final to take the victory.

After beating Janette Graham and Heather Pattinson in the final, Lincolnshire County players Pam Aust and Gill Bell were the 60-plus Women's Doubles winners.

Graham Jackson took home his second trophy in the 60-plus Mixed Doubles. He teamed up with Jill Grant and beat John Challans and Heather Pattinson in the final.

Paul Singleton convincingly won the Wheelchair Mixed Singles final against Darren Whitlock.

Darren partnered with Neil Rossiter to a close victory in the Wheelchair Doubles event. In the deciding match, they beat Paul Singleton and Alice Dyer 3-5, 4-0, 10-3.

Following Emma Raducanu's sensational US Open Ladies' Singles victory last Saturday, Grantham Tennis Club & Gym is excited to offer a completely free Mini drop-in session tomorrow morning from 9am to 10am for any girl aged 6 to 9 years old. The offer is also open in the Junior drop-in session from 10am to midday for any girl aged 10 to 18 years old. It's the perfect chance to try a new sport and, who knows, take Raducanu's path to the top. All equipment is provided.