Grantham Town concede a third time. Photo: Toby Roberts (4266663)

Northern Premier League

Integro League Cup

First round

Grantham Town 0

Glossop North End 6

Grantham Town crashed out of the league cup in dramatic fashion in this first round tie.

Gingerbreads manager Ian Culverhouse took the decision to rest the first team in preparation for Saturday's FA Cup match at St Ives and fielded a team comprising mostly Academy players who were, as might be expected, unfortunately outclassed by their opponents.

Lowly NPL West side Glossop must have thought all their Christmases had come at once, finding themselves 3-0 up within a quarter of an hour – equalling their entire goal tally in the league for the whole season thus far.

Having weathered the initial barrage, the Grantham youngsters, to their credit, began to play some decent football and improved as the game wore on.

Town found themselves on the back foot from the off and had an early let-off when Dan Pemberton fired wide in the second minute.

The first of a few Gingerbreads scoring chances came four minutes later, but the ball was cleared before Sam Brown could get his head to a 35-yard free kick.

Grantham keeper Francisco Marina had to be at full stretch to save in the sixth minute and Glossop then hit the bar a minute later.

The visitors went in front on nine minutes with Matthew Russell picking his spot from within the box.

Glossop doubled their lead on 13 minutes when a long free kick from half way bounced through the penalty area and struck the bar, with Joel Bemba-Leta heading in from the rebound.

Oliver Thornley made it 3-0 two minutes later, poking in after a corner kick.

The visitors' scoring opportunities became fewer whilst Grantham's best chance of the half saw Kevin Bastos run in on goal on 26 minutes, outpacing the last defender but rolling his shot wide of the far post.

Marina pulled off another impressive save for the Gingerbreads in the 57th minute, tipping Jordan Bove's shot over the bar.

At the other end, Bastos found himself in space to fire on target but his low effort went straight to Glossop goalie Russell Saunders at the foot of the post.

Referee Mr Jackson awarded the visitors a soft penalty in the 63rd minute which Russell successfully dispatched past Marina for 4-0.

On 66 minutes, Luke McCormick's cross-cum-shot was ultimately from too acute an angle and was safely caught by Saunders at the near post.

It was 5-0 to the visitors when Darrhyl Mason ran clear, rounded Marina and slotted home in the 75th minute.

Glossop were awarded a second dubious penalty with 10 minutes remaining, but this time hat trick-chasing Russell hit the bar and the ball bounced back out.

Grantham had a chance to pull a goal back in the 87th minute but Harry Gibbons drove his free kick into the wall from 20 yards.

Town's woes were completed when they conceded a sixth time from a Brown own goal on the stroke of 90 minutes.

Grantham Town: Marina, Rorks, Quinn, Waby, Brown, Horton, Nassunculo, Yenibertz, Jaquite, McCormick, Bastos (c). Subs: Gibbons, Ward, Matts, Dennett, Fosdyke. Att: 116.