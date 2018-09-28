Grantham (4451830)

Grantham Town's Emirates FA Cup run was brought to an abrupt halt at The Meres on Tuesday night.

The Gingerbreads were facing St Ives Town for the second time in four days, as they replayed their Second Round Qualifying tie following a 1-1 draw at Westwood Road on Saturday.

Grantham went a goal down to the Saints late in the first half on Saturday, but they earned a replay courtesy of a Kevin Bastos equaliser, similarly late in the second period.

Once the Gingerbreads got into their groove in Tuesday's replay, the balance of play became pretty even, however, the home side were then undone by two second half goals.

Grantham battled on and had chance upon chance but they were unable to find the back of the net in the time available – and so ended this season's participation in the competition.

Gingerbreads manager Ian Culverhouse commented after the replay: “We have to be more clinical and ruthless.

“I thought we started slowly but grew into the game and created some really good chances – Ross Barrows hitting the post and Jack McGovern going just wide.

The second half started very similar for The Gingerbreads. But a double change for St Ives gave them momentum and they won a corner which the home players and fans on the East Stand hotly contested, but to avail.

Culverhouse said: “Once they got their goals, they were able to sit back and soak up what we were doing. We needed to get the ball out wide but we just couldn’t do that.”

Grantham return to Evo-Stik League action on Saturday when Whitby Town visit The Meres. And the Gingerbreads are at home again on Tuesday night when their visitors will be Hednesford Town.

Culverhouse said: “Ryan Oliver and Tom Seddons will be available after being cup-tied. They give us a much more physical presence, they are vocal and they are both raring to go.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again. We’ve started well in the league, we’ve lost only once. But I want us to push on, we’ve been lucky in some of those matches.”