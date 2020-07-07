Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Town bring in brother of current defender

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:30, 07 July 2020

Grantham Town have announced the signing of Harry Middleton ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Town announced the signing of his brother, Ben Middleton, last week,

New signing, Harry, a 25-year-old midfielder, has made over 50 Football League appearances for Doncaster Rovers.

