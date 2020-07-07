Grantham Town bring in brother of current defender
Published: 12:30, 07 July 2020
Grantham Town have announced the signing of Harry Middleton ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Town announced the signing of his brother, Ben Middleton, last week,
New signing, Harry, a 25-year-old midfielder, has made over 50 Football League appearances for Doncaster Rovers.
Read moreFootball
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)