Grantham Town’s Northern Premier League Premier Division fixtures have been released ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Gingerbreads will be heading to Morpeth Town on the opening day of the season on Saturday, September 19.

Then on Wednesday, September 23 they are in action in the 1st Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup, with their opponents to be confirmed.

The Gingerbreads’ first home league game is on Saturday, September 26, with Atherton Collieries visiting The Meres, and Stafford Rangers visit The Meres on Tuesday, September 29, for the first home league game under the lights.

Other fixtures of note include: Boxing Day - Gainsborough Trinity (A), New Years Day - Basford United (H), Easter Saturday - Stafford Rangers (A), Easter Monday - Gainsborough Trinity (H). The last away game of the season will be on Monday, May 3 at Basford United and the last home game will be on Saturday, May 8 against FC United of Manchester.

As a consequence of the fixtures being released, the club are now in a position to put season tickets on sale, which are priced as follows: adult - £170; concession - £110; 15-18 - £50

As ever, this covers attendance to all home league matches for the 2020/21 season, and continues to be the most cost-effective way of watching the Gingerbreads at The Meres.

On the release of season tickets, chairman Darren Ashton said: “Whilst we are mindful that the price of season tickets has increased marginally since last season, the board are confident that anyone purchasing a season ticket will be rewarded through the quality of side that Martin is putting together on the pitch. Also, given the restrictions in place, purchasing a season ticket will ensure you don’t miss a home game this season.

“The board also appreciates that these are still uncertain times for people, and we continue to be blown away by supporters’ generosity through the ‘go fund me’ page over the past few months. We look forward to getting back to a bit of normality with the new season kicking off next month, and to seeing everyone back at The Meres.”

To reserve your season ticket, email secretary@granthamtownfc.com

