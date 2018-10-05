Ian Culverhouse (4593883)

Last minute jubilation on Saturday was followed by heartache in the dying minutes on Tuesday for Grantham Town following the latest round of Evo-Stik League matches at The Meres.

Ian Culverhouse's men turned round a two goal deficit against Whitby Town on Saturday, with Tom Siddons heading home a 93rd minute winner to claim victory for the Gingerbreads.

Culverhouse said: “I was delighted with Saturday. We got it wrong early on, we changed it around and imposed ourselves on to them. I thought we got what we deserved.”

With games coming thick and fast as they do in the early part of the season, the Gingerbreads have been carrying knocks across the park.

Culverhouse said: “Tom Ward is struggling, but you wouldn’t know it. He’s putting his body on the line week in, week out. Michael Hollingsworth has a tight hamstring. We brought him back too early last time, so we’re just taking each match as it comes.”

After the delight of Saturday, it was despair on Tuesday night when Hednesford Town visited The Meres.

The Gingerbreads went behind direct from a free kick but pulled themselves level from the penalty spot just after the hour. However, Hednesford snatched a late winner and left Grantham no time to reply.

The result dropped the Gingerbreads to sixth in the league.

Culverhouse said: “We once again got ourselves into the match and I thought we were on the front foot. We had chances but couldn’t convert them.

“I’m gutted to be honest. I thought we deserved a point, maybe more.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, but that’s all it is. We need to build on from here.

"We’ve got two tough away trips. South Shields have come up really strong, and then we head to Buxton who beat South Shields on Saturday.”

