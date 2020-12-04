Grantham Town league postponed further with no fans allowed in tier 3 grounds

Grantham Town will have to wait a little longer for their league return after a vote postponed play in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Subsequently, the Gingerbreads will not be making the trip to Bamber Bridge tomorrow for their long-awaited return to league football.

They will, however, be able to host St. Ives Town FC next Tuesday in their FA Trophy first round tie.

Michael Hollingsworth on the ball for Town (42999430)

The match will be played behind closed doors, with the club working on ways for supporters to stream the match.

In a joint statement made yesterday (Thursday) by the Trident Leagues, which includes the the Pitching In Northern Premier League that Town compete in, the postponement of matches was confirmed.

The statement said: "The Clubs in membership of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian Leagues (the Trident Leagues) met earlier this week to consider the challenges and issues brought about by the reintroduction of Tiers after the raising of the nationwide lockdown with effect from yesterday.

"The clubs were asked to vote on a proposition that the pause in fixtures be continued with a regular review in light of changes to the Tiers and/or grants becoming available.

"The total votes cast by the 224 Clubs show a substantial number of Clubs in agreement with the proposition."

Following last night's statement, it was confirmed that all NPL League matches scheduled for December 5 and 8 have now been postponed.

Similarly, Harrowby United have made the decision to suspend all of their fixtures until the tier review on December 16.

On Twitter, the club said: "After further discussions between the management team and committee we have made the hard decision to suspend all games until the tier review December 16.

"As a club we feel it is important to protect the health and wellbeing of our players and their families at this time."