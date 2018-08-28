Town suffer first loss of the season
Northern Premier League
Premier Division
Basford United 3
Grantham Town 1
Grantham Town suffered their first defeat of the season at Greenwich Avenue on Bank Holiday Monday.
With goalkeeper Louis Jones out with a broken wrist, veteran keeper Paul Bastock took residence between the sticks.
The Gingerbreads fell behind to a James Thomas goal as early as the seventh minute.
However, Town levelled a minute later when Ryan Oliver took advantage of a defensive error and slotted past the United keeper.
The visitors conceded a second time on the quarter hour mark, this time at the hands of James Reid.
Cenk Acar had a chance to pull Grantham level again when one-on-one, but the Basford keeper managed to tip the ball round the post.
Oliver and Max Watters too sought the second equaliser, but it would just not come and the Gingerbreads went into the half time break still a goal down.
Town looked bright early in the second half but the home side were always dangerous on the counter-attack.
And then Grantham conceded a third goal when Matthew Thornhill scored in the 64th minute.
The Gingerbreads had numerous chances to pull a goal or two back, but neither Watters, Ross Barrows, Tom Curtis, Jack McGovern or Oli Luto were able to do so.
