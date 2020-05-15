Grantham Town make second signing of the summer transfer window
Published: 09:56, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 09:59, 15 May 2020
The Gingerbreads have announced their second summer signing in the space of a week.
Town have shored up their defensive options by bringing in versatile full-back Ben Turner from Mickleover Sports.
The 27-year-old can play left-back, left wing-back and even as a makeshift centre-half. He joins Grantham after a four-season spell with Mickleover.
