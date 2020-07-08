Grantham Town make striker their second signing of the week
Published: 09:41, 08 July 2020
| Updated: 09:43, 08 July 2020
Grantham Town have announced the signing of Ashley Worsfold from Basford United.
The striker arrives from Basford where he had a spell last season after leaving Gainsborough Trinity in November.
The 29-year-old is now ready for his new challenge at The Meres and marks the style of play the Gingerbreads want to use as a reason for joining the club.
