Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Town make striker their second signing of the week

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:41, 08 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:43, 08 July 2020

Grantham Town have announced the signing of Ashley Worsfold from Basford United.

The striker arrives from Basford where he had a spell last season after leaving Gainsborough Trinity in November.

The 29-year-old is now ready for his new challenge at The Meres and marks the style of play the Gingerbreads want to use as a reason for joining the club.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE