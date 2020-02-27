Grantham Town part company with managers

Joint-manager of Grantham Town Paul Rawden has informed the club of his decision to leave his position.

Rawden, who took charge of the Gingerbreads in February 2019, alongside Russell Cousins and Adam Smith, was brought in to keep the club in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, and achieved this aim, notably beating league leaders South Shields 2-1 at The Meres in their first game in charge.

Cousins and Smith are also departing the club.

Russ Cousins and Paul Rawden are looking to next season. (9946365)

Former interim chair Sophie Cope shared praise for the management team for riding the storm and supporting the club through one of the most difficult times the club has seen of late.

She said: “I’m disappointed to see the guys go, I genuinely am. They’ve taken a lot of flack recently which in my opinion was unjustified.

“I still stand by my decision to keep Paul and Russ as managers who at the time were our best option for staying up. We now have new investors who have the resources available to make changes and the two guys have paved way for that to happen.

“It goes without saying that we wish Paul, Russ and Adam all the best in their future endeavours.”

Danny Racchi will take charge of training tonight and Saturday’s game with Stalybridge Celtic, whilst discussions are ongoing to fill the vacant managerial post as soon as practically possible.

Read more Football