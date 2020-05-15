Grantham Town player of the season Craig Westcarr set to leave the club
Published: 10:02, 15 May 2020
| Updated: 10:04, 15 May 2020
The Gingerbreads' star striker this season has announced that he is leaving the club.
Despite being named the Gingerbread's player of the season, Craig Westcarr will be moving on from the Meres.
The 35-year-old striker joined Town from Matlock in 2019, and has since gone on to score 18 goals in 31 appearances this season.
