The Gingerbreads go on the attack. Photo: Toby Roberts (3801514)

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

Scarborough Athletic 0

Grantham Town toughed out their first victory of the season to remain unbeaten in their first three games and move up to sixth in the league.

It was far from the beautiful game but the Gingerbreads finally got the reward for their endeavours late in the second half.

Scarborough arguably played the better football throughout, with Town's poor passing and lack of pace a distinct disadvantage.

Athletic kept Grantham penned into their own half early on at a warm and sunny Meres with the visitors' first shot on goal coming from Matthew Dixon in the fourth minute. His soft effort was initially fumbled by keeper Louis Jones but he quickly recovered the ball.

Town defender Oliver Luto's sliced his sixth minute volley in Grantham's first chance whilst, at the other end, James Cadman fired wide from 25 yards on 10 minutes.

Cenk Acar got in on goal for the Gingerbreads in the 16th minute but could not quite get a shot off. A minute later, Ryan Oliver just headed over the Scarborough bar from a Ross Barrows cross.

The visitors had a great opportunity in the 19th minute when James Walshaw found himself through on goal, but Jones did admirably well to block his effort from inside the box.

After a lull in action at either end, Grantham's Ryley Thompson had a go on 34 minute but his low shot was too slow to worry Athletic keeper Thomas Taylor.

Two minutes later, Scarborough's Cadman swivelled and fired on target from close range but, again, Jones pulled off a miraculous save.

The last action of the first half saw Jones perform two more impressive saves to the applause of the approving Meres faithful.

Grantham's first real chance after the break came after 10 minutes when Max Watters ran down the right flank and squared deftly into the visitors' penalty area, but a Scarborough defender darted in to deny Oliver a touch in front of goal.

Just before the hour mark, Grantham's Tom Ward did well to bring Will Annan's move down the left to an abrupt halt.

The Gingerbreads had a couple of chances on 70 minutes, with Barrows' cross being cleared before Acar headed on to the roof of the net.

With the game looking like ending in a goalless draw, Grantham went ahead in the 82nd minute. After Acar fumbled around trying to get a shot off, the ball was finally knocked forward where Jack McGovern slotted home into the near corner from close range.

Jones pulled off another save in the 86th minute, plucking the ball from the air in a crowded box from a dangerous high Wayne Brooksby cross.

The Gingerbreads were awarded a free kick on 88 minutes after skipper Tom Batchelor was tripped running in on goal. Aiden Kirby stepped up to test the keeper from 30 yards but skied his effort well over the bar.

The final real action of the game came two minutes into added time and saw hero Jones once again picking the ball out of the air from a Joshua Lacey free kick from the half way line, fumbling briefly but recovering to the relief of the Gingerbreads fans.

Two minutes later, referee Mr Chester blew for full time to send Grantham supporters home with a smile on their faces.

Grantham Town: Jones, Barrows, Luto, Kirby, Ward, Batchelor, Watters, McGovern, Oliver (Everington 77), Acar, Thompson (Curtis 58). Subs not used: Bastos, Bastock.

Att: 388