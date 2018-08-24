Saturday's goal scorer for the Gingerbreads was Cenk Acar, earning his side a share of the points. Photo: Toby Roberts (3750260)

Grantham Town have started their Evo-Stik Premier League campaign unbeaten, following draws with Bamber Bridge and Stafford Rangers.

Following Saturday’s comeback draw with Bamber Bridge at The Meres, manager Ian Culverhouse made two changes to the side at Stafford Rangers.

He said: “We started really well, we were moving the ball around much quicker and finding space. Unfortunately we couldn’t convert one of the chances and, as expected, Stafford came on strong.

"We defended well as a group and I thought we shaded the first half. They have brought in some experienced players and really put us under the cosh in the second half, but we again stood firm.

"Their goal came from a speculative shot that took a horrible bounce to wrong foot Louis Jones.”

Being in a similar situation to Saturday, Culverhouse was delighted that heads did not drop and the side continued to do what was asked of it.

Culverhouse added: “Bringing on Max Watters gave us a different look; he was able to hold the ball up a bit more. He took his goal very well, beating an experienced defensive pair and then composing himself.”

The Gingerbreads had further chances as the half went on but could not find a winner.

Looking ahead to the Bank Holiday weekend, Culverhouse will again need to make at least one change as Michael Hollingsworth is suspended for Saturday’s match with Scarborough Athletic at The Meres.

Culverhouse said: “We’ve got a tough weekend ahead of us. Both sides have come up with strong squads and have added to them too. Scarborough will be disappointed to let a two goal lead slip on Tuesday night, and so far Basford have lost their first two matches.

"However, we’ve given ourselves a good start. I’ve been really pleased with how the lads have listened to what we said after Saturday and took that into Tuesday night.”

Culverhouse said they would be going through things again in training last night (Thursday).

He also had a comment to make for the support he has seen so far at matches: “At Stafford there was a good crowd in, but the only singing and support for one of the sides was from our supporters. The lads and myself really appreciate it and it does give us that bit extra will to do well. Hopefully, we will give them something more to cheer about over the weekend.”

Kick-off tomorrow (Saturday) at The Meres is 3pm.

+ Grantham Town Supporters Club will be at Grantham' market on Saturday morning when they will be promoting what they do and how the public can get involved.

+ Turn to page 78 for match reports