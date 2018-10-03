Gingerbreads are undone in dying minutes
Northern Premier League
Premier Division
Grantham Town 1
Hednesford Town 2
Grantham Town had the tables turned on them at The Meres on Tuesday night, conceding to The Pitmen in the dying minutes whereas they are more accustomed to scoring late themselves.
The Gingerbreads once again went a goal down when Joe Fitzpatrick put Hednesford ahead direct from a free kick in the 25th minute.
Grantham equalised in the 58th minute. Frustrated by Cenk Acar dancing around on the edge of the box, a Pitmen defender tripped him and referee Mr Jones pointed to the spot.
Penalty taker Jack McGovern was made to wait but held his nerve and fired into the back of the net.
The Gingerbreads pressured the visitors' defence, going close to snatching the winner on several occasions, but for once it was not to be.
However, The Pitmen had not given up hope either and it was they who grabbed a last gasp goal in the 89th minute, with Michael Howard knocking in from a ball across the face of the Grantham goal.
Mr Jones added four minutes on to the game but they were not enough for the Gingerbreads to scramble something back for their evening's efforts.
Grantham Town: Richardson, Barrows, Luto, Thompson, Ward, Horton, Watters, McGovern, Oliver, Siddons, Acar. Subs: Curtis, Smith, Gray, McCormick, Bastos. Att: 211.
