Grantham Town to give away over 1,000 match tickets to coronavirus volunteers

The Gingerbreads are to give away over 1,000 match tickets to volunteers who have given up their time to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To the volunteer groups who are registered with SKDC's Community Hub, the football club will give 20 match tickets to each group for next season, when authorities deem that footballing activities are safe to take place.

Grantham Town Vice-chairman Sophie Cope "We've been trying to see how we can give something back to those who have helped our community during the pandemic.