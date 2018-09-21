Supported by Cenk Acar, Grantham Town's Ross Barrows tackles a Hyde United player on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (4291626)

With Grantham Town sitting comfortably in fourth position in the NPL Premier Division, manager Ian Culverhouse and his Gingerbreads tomorrow head to St Ives Town in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup in a positive mood.

The visit to St Ives Town will be the first time the two sides have ever met and Culverhouse said they have done their research on 'The Saints' and are very much looking forward to the cup tie.

He said: “I want us to go there and impose our game on them.

"All that matters in the FA Cup is winning. So, although it won’t be a good one the nerves, I’ll take a 93rd winning penalty again.”

The Gingerbreads also left it late to score the winner against Hyde United on Saturday, and again it was from a spot kick.

Culverhouse changed the system during the match as he felt his side were not getting their game going. He said: “We’ve gone three-up to try and relieve some of the pressure, as we weren’t able to hold the ball and control it.

"I’ve got to give our back five real credit for the result, they soaked up a lot of pressure, and when we were breached, Theo Richardson was there. Theo’s been outstanding for us since coming.

"I thought we got lucky with the penalty; it’s hit his arm, but I’ll take it. Jack McGovern has stepped up and smashed the ball in the net.

“We’re finding ways to win games which is a brilliant habit to be in. We all want our performances to be better. We’re working hard as a group to make that happen and it will come. At the moment, it is an outstanding effort to be where we are.

“We’re getting results but I feel we’ve still got a lot to do."

With tomorrow's FA Cup match on his mind, Culverhouse played a largely Academy side in Grantham's Integro League Cup defeat to Glossop North End on Tuesday night.

He said: “I had to change it, we’ve got too many niggles and I couldn’t risk anyone with the FA Cup on Saturday.

"It was a big ask for the lads that came in. I wanted to see how they treated the game. I’m really pleased that they managed to keep their heads against a strong physical side.”

Town's fixtures are still coming thick and fast and they travel to Matlock Town in the league on Tuesday night. Matlock have just appointed former Gingerbread Dave Frecklington as their manager.

Culverhouse said: “They’ll be looking to impress their new boss; they’ve brought some new players in too.”

