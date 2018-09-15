Grantham Town defend in numbers. Photo: Toby Roberts (4187361)

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

Hyde United 0

Grantham Town were handed the chance of claimed all three points in the dying minutes of the game – and grabbed them from the penalty spot.

It was a nerve-jangling ending to a quite uninspiring duel, with neither side having ever really looked like they would score a goal on a warm and muggy afternoon at The Meres.

Hyde had Town on the ropes early on with a first goal scoring opportunity going to Janni Lipka, but his effort went well over the Grantham bar.

The Gingerbreads had a chance in the 11th minute but Tom Siddons and Max Watters could not quite get their act together. But Watters went close two minutes later, with his left-footed half volley not far off the mark.

Astley Mulholland fired off a cracking shot on 21 minutes, bringing an admirable diving save from home keeper Theo Richardson.

Siddons got his head to a good cross into the United box seven minutes later, but he was unable to direct it goalwards.

Tom Platts had two shots charged down by Town defenders on the half hour mark, whilst Ross Daly fired low and wide for the visitors five minutes later, the last half chance in the first period of play.

It was more of the same straight after the break, with neither sides' supporters having much to cheer about.

Grantham substitute Tom Curtis won a corner in the 50th minute but Hyde keeper Peter Crook plucked Jack McGovern's flag kick from the air before a home player could get as much as a sniff of the ball.

A minute later, Curtis ran on to a long Richardson kick but overhit his pass to Siddons, when perhaps a shot might have been the better option.

The chances of a goal at either end seemed more and more of a distinct improbability as the game wore on.

Jordan Fagbola jumped highest to a 64th minute Lipka corner kick but directed his header just wide of the post.

The Gingerbreads did go close in the 72nd minute when sub Daniel Horton quickly turned in the box and fired off a shot, but it went just over the Hyde bar.

Oliver Luto cleared Hyde captain Matthew Hughes' 80th minute header off the line, whilst Town keeper Richardson caught low to stop Kyle Harrison's cracker from the corner of the box three minutes later.

Following a measured build-up, Ross Barrows put in a telling cross into the box for Grantham in the 87th minute. Cenk Acar was ideally placed for a header but Hughes swiped the ball away from his head with his hand.

Referee Mr Davis wasted no time in pointing straight at the spot. With penalty specialist Michael Hollingsworth out injured, the job fell to McGovern who struck high into the back of the net to send the Meres faithful into a frenzy of celebration.

The goal set up a tense and fraught final few minutes with Town skipper Tom Ward heading off the line on 90 minutes, Lipka whizzing a shot past the Grantham box a minute later, and Richardson denying Platt on 92 minutes; but the Gingerbreads held on to claim an unlikely three points which moved them up to fourth in the league.

Grantham Town: Richardson, Barrows, Luto, McGovern, Ward, Thompson, Everington (Horton 27), McCormick (Curtis 45), Siddons, Watters, Acar. Subs not used: Baston, Nassunculo, Bastock. Att: 275.