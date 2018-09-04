GTFC (3957828)

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 2

Marine 0

Grantham Town returned to winning ways with a goal in each half to take victory from their visit to Merseyside.

The game was fairly evenly balanced early on with neither side creating much or exerting any dominance.

Marine began to impose on their guests and started to carve out a number of opportunities toward the end of the first half but it was Grantham that struck gold.

In the 20th minute, Ross Barrows scored a sublime goal from 25 yards out, completely wrong-footing Marine keeper Martin Fearon to ensure Grantham went in ahead after 45 minutes.

The first half ended a bit scrappy with limbs seemingly being thrown around everywhere in an attempt to gain – and keep – possession of the ball.

James Short went closest for Marine in the second half, with a thundering effort from no less than 25 yards which rebounded off of the crossbar and out of play.

But the game was effectively finished off just after the hour mark when Michael Hollingsworth converted a penalty kick which was awarded after a Kenny Strickland foul on Ryan Oliver.

Cenk Acar had a chance to extend the Gingerbreads' lead several minutes later but he lifted his effort over the bar.

Town had further opportunities through Oliver who struck the bar and Watters whose shot was saved by Fearon.

It cannot be overstated how important Grantham’s captain Tom Batchelor was to his team; he was a colossus at the back and kept Danny Mitchley, Marine’s skipper, quiet.

Grantham Town: Richardson, Barrows, Luto, McGovern, Ward, Batchelor, Hollingsworth, Curtis (Everington 73), Oliver (Horton 83), Waters, Acar.

Att: 294