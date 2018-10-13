Gingerbreads Jack McGovern, Ryan Oliver and Max Watters scramble for the ball in the City box. Photo: Toby Roberts (4770957)

Northern Premier League

Premier Division

Grantham Town 0

Lancaster City 2

October is not proving to be a good month so far for the Gingerbreads, and it was another day to forget on Saturday as their losing run went up to four games on the trot.

An unseasonably warm day at The Meres was marred by a persistent, strong wind that ran down the length of the pitch.

Town had the wind at their backs in the first half, if that could be called an advantage, and had a let-off in the eighth minute when a defensive error let Tom Kilifin in but, with all beaten, the City number 11 rolled his shot wide.

Grantham's first chance came in the 12th minute from Max Watters' solo break on the left, but his cross-cum-shot was easy enough for Lancaster keeper Jack Sims.

Town went close again a minute later but Ryan Oliver was just unable to get a touch at the far post to Oliver Luto's goalward-curling corner kick.

The Gingerbreads conceded a free kick in the 19th minute after Matt Blinkhorn was fouled on the edge of the box, but Paul Dugdale's effort failed to beat the Town wall.

Grantham were undone, though, in the 32nd minute following a break on the left, from which a cross was whipped in and Blinkhorn knocked the ball in, with the home defence in disarray.

Town had an opportunity to reply almost immediately, three minutes later, but Jacob Fletcher's crack at goal rose over the bar.

The Gingerbreads' deficit was doubled in the 36th minute when they were undone too easily once again, with Rob Wilson this time getting his name on the scoresheet.

Grantham had the final chance of the half when Ross Barrows put a good ball through to Joe Smith, but the wind carried it a yard or two away from him following his initial touch.

Town were also first to show after the break but Barrows' cross-cum-shot went straight to Sims.

Blinkhorn evaded offside in the 49th minute and ran in on goal, but luckily for the Gingerbreads he fired into the side netting.

Town keeper Theo Richardson pulled off an impressive double save to deny Simon Wills just before the hour mark, after a defensive lapse had initially gifted the City skipper the ball.

Richardson saved well at the near post to deny Ryan Winder in the 70th minute and then punched a succession of corner kicks to safety to keep the visitors frustrated.

Fletcher pulled his 75th minute 25-yard strike wide of the target, whilst Town substitute Tom Siddons forced a save out of Sims eight minutes later, as the home side continued to look for a way back into the game.

The best chance the Gingerbreads had in the closing minutes was from Fletcher's 87th minute free kick, following a foul on sub Luke McCormick, but his 25-yard effort went narrowly over, and before they knew it referee Mr Kane had blown for full time.

Grantham Town: Richardson, Barrows, Luto, Fletcher, Ward (Siddons 56), Blaney, Hollingsworth (Curtis 62), McGovern (McCormick 81), Oliver, Watters, Smith. Att: 313.