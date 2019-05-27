Kesteven Rugby Club held their annual dinner in the clubhouse at Woodnook last Saturday.

Club president Angus Shaw led the proceedings and highlighted the successes of the club.

First team captain Gavin Purvis led the tributes to the senior teams.

The first team had a good start to the season, struggled after Christmas, but finished strongly with a decent run, playing attractive rugby and giving hope for the season ahead.

Kesteven club secretary Bill Berridge, alongside his wife Sheena, receives the Derrick Smith Cup from Belinda Smith. (10825429)

New director of rugby Freddie Tuilagi has instilled belief in the players and set out his plans for next season.

The second XV, under the leadership of Phil Jordan, enjoyed a splendid campaign and beat Bingham in a league decider to win the title – a great achievement for a side with the classic mix of experience and youth, allowing some Colts players to learn their trade from their seniors.

Andrew Singer, as head coach of the Colts, introduced his cup-winning team who had brought home the Lincolnshire Cup, beating Lincoln in the final at the beginning of this month.

Ollie Chessum with his England Under-18 jersey, club president Angus Shaw, coach Andrew Singer and secretary Bill Berridge. (10878621)

There was a special mention for Ollie Chessum who had played for and captained the England under-18 squad. Ollie presented his England jersey to the club and that will take pride of place in the clubhouse.

The major success in the club this season has been the introduction girls' and ladies' rugby. Sarah Jane Goss took on the captaincy of the ladies' team and led them to a successful first season.

They played eight matches and won four of them. They are now looking forward to playing league rugby next season.

There were presentations to a number of players.

First team captain Gavin Purvis presents the Player of the Year award to James Goodrich. (10826246)

Senior Player of the Year was James Goodrich, Most Improved Player was Ollie Hanson and Young Player was Ben Whinney.

The Mike Harland Trophy for Colt of the Year went to Ben Bailey.

Two new trophies were presented in memory of Derrick Smith, the club’s last surviving founder member of the club who passed away last year, and his wife Cynthia who was the club’s first physio.

Ceri Wright collects her trophy from Belinda Smith, alongside ladies' captain Sarah Jane Goss. (10826244)

The Cynthia Smith Cup was presented by Derrick and Cynthia’s daughter Belinda to ladies' player of the year Ceri Wright.

The coach's choice player was Kerri Arlando.

The Derrick Smith Cup, awarded to Club Member of the Year, was presented to Bill Berridge, club secretary for 21 years.