It was an emphatic trophy win for young dad, Christian Agapito, in a full mixed field in Sudbrook Moor’s June Monthly Medal, played in conjunction with The Ken Crowe Challenge.

Chris had dreamed of a becoming a golf trophy winner but this was no fairy-tale.

His emphasis over the preceding week had been on the club’s short game area, with chipping accuracy and a particular concentration on long putts.

Chris said it all paid off on medal day, with the strongest part of his success being his approach shots and putting.

Get the first putt in or “dead” and focus on “two putts max”.

It certainly kept the score tidy, but better than tidy, it brought home a result of a five under handicap scorecard, to take the silverware, with a two shot margin.

Chris also earned a much desired reduced handicap index of 24.

All who know him will be aware that these are just rewards and encouragements for Chris’ sustained dedication. Chris’ aim is now to reach 20.

Gents’ nett runners-up: Darren Nicholson, Dave Sharples, Roger Hales and Lee Gayton.

Best Lady: Lilliya Greene and runner-up, Yvonne Geach.

Lowest gross score: Darren Nicholson.