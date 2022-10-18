Harrowby United produced their best performance of the season as they defeated Gedling Miners Welfare at the JRL Stadium on Saturday.

Jack Gurney grabbed a brace with Lord Ohene Banin Marfo also on target in the 3-1 success in the United Counties League Division One match, writes Mark Fardell.

The Arrows had a near full-strength squad available for the crucial clash with Gurney and Harry Olivant both making welcome returns.

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063637)

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063644)

With Gedling having four ex-Arrows players in their line-up, it added an extra spice to the contest.

Harrowby started really well and created some good chances as Gedling were struggling to come to terms with the home side's pace from midfield to the two widemen of Smith and Olivant.

After only a minute, they should have had the lead when somehow Smith and Elliot King both missed when in front of goal.

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063646)

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063648)

More chances came and went and it looked like it was going to be one of those days with Gedling keeper Louis Richardson inspired in goal.

However, the Arrows did take the lead after 35 minutes when more good play through the centre from Gurney and Rob Smith ended with John Smith being fouled in the area for a penalty which Gurney fired into the top corner.

Harrowby were now comfortable but, being only 1-0 ahead and missing chances, they were always wary that Gedling would create opportunities themselves.

Home goalkeeper Phil McGann made a smart save from a free-kick which he bettered moments later to deny Jack Jepson in a one-on-one.

This seemed to wake the Arrows up again but they still lacked the composure to get the all-important second goal.

Gedling made a couple of changes at the break, but the pattern of play was more of the same with the Arrows dominating for large periods of the half.

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063650)

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063656)

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063658)

Gedling did have a chance to equalise early in the second half with McGann again saving and Mathias Amponsem somehow making a last-ditch tackle to prevent a certain goal.

From then on it was all Harrowby and, when the lively Marfo broke free, he was brought down for a free- kick just outside the box and goalkeeper Richardson received a yellow card.

Gurney stepped up and placed his free-kick into the top left-hand corner for a great finish and to the relief of the crowd after all the chances they'd had.

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063639)

Action from Harrowby's win over Gedling. Photo: Toby Roberts (60063641)

Harrowby now went looking to finish the game off with Robbie Smith and the tireless John Smith both hitting the inside of the post when, on another day, the Arrows could have been out of sight.

The third goal duly arrived to wrap the game up as skipper King broke free and he unselfishly squared for Marfo to knock it into an empty net.

With just seconds to go, Gedling did get a consolation goal with a good finish from a Kieran Harrison free-kick.

However, it was too late to effect a really good performance from Harrowby who moved up a couple of places in the league on the back of the win.

The Arrows are in Lincolnshire Senior Trophy action on Wednesday night when they travel to Blackstones before visiting in-form Clipstone in the league on Saturday.