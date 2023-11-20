Harrowby United endured a disappointing day in Leicestershire as they went down to a 3-2 defeat at fellow play-off hopefuls Birstall United on Saturday.

The Arrows came away empty-handed after an abject display in the United Counties League Division One match which was a shadow of the win last week against St Andrews.

Kemal Yeniberitz was suspended for the match and Josh Clark came in for his first start, writes Mark Fardell.

Harrison Dee. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby adopted a 3-5-2 formation to start the match but found themselves two goals down inside the opening 26 minutes.

Will Burton fired the hosts ahead before Muhammad Jaafar latched onto a pass from Reif Armstrong to double the home side's advantage shortly after.

Harrowby manager Jamie McGhee was quick to make changes with Lewis Marsh and Harrison Dee both being introduced.

Dee's presence was especially felt and the Arrows cut the deficit before the break with probably their best move of the match.

Jack Gurney found Lord Marfo and he crossed perfectly for Harry Allcock to finish and the Arrows were back in the game.

They looked the more likely side to score in the 15 minutes leading up to half-time but then made a disastrous start to the second period.

A Birstall forward somehow went past two Harrowby defenders on the touchline and crossed to give Burton a tap-in to make it 3-1.

Harrowby now had an uphill task to get back into the game but again reduced the arrears as a fine run from Luke Peberdy teed up Jon Smith to make it 3-2.

However, as much as Harrowby tried, they couldn't find an equaliser in a game which they didn't deserve to get anything from.

The defeat keeps Harrowby in fourth place ahead of Saturday's trip to Selston.