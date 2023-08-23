Harrowby United failed to turn a promising performance into three points as they suffered a one-goal home loss to Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday.

Ryan Slinn's penalty just before the half-hour mark eventually settled the United Counties League Division One contest at the JRL Stadium.

It was the second defeat in four league games for the Arrows who were left to rue letting the points slip through their grasp, writes Mark Fardell.

Action from Harrowby’s home game with Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday. Photos: Toby Roberts

They are probably still scratching their heads now on how they didn't win the game after dominating for long periods.

Harrowby were missing Jon Smith, Kemal Yeniberitz and Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes from the starting line-up following the win against Dunkirk but brought in Harry Olivant, Richard Kankam and Taylor Gray.

The game started with the Arrows on the front foot but without really testing the Lutterworth keeper.

Olivant and Tom Harris were starting to get more joy in the wide areas while a few niggling fouls started in the middle of the park which made the game very stop-start.

Lutterworth then took the lead against the run of play when their winger received the ball and hit a first-time cross into Harrowby defender Toby Lee.

Despite having his arms by his side, the ball struck his hand and the Arrows were surprised when a penalty was awarded which Slinn netted.

Harrowby went straight on the attack and twice had efforts disallowed.

Olivant saw one strike ruled out before the ball was bundled over after a melee from the corner which was pulled back for a foul as Lutterworth held the lead at half-time.

Harrowby dominated the game after the break and most of the play was in the Lutterworth half but they didn't really create many chances.

The visiting goalkeeper dealt with everything that came his way while the Arrows had a penalty appeal turned after Gray went down under a challenge.

Lutterworth managed the game well in the second half and took all three points after what felt like a smash and grab win.

The Arrows travel to Selston on Saturday for an FA Vase tie before returning to league action on Tuesday night when Gedling visit the JRL Stadium.