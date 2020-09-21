Harrowby United advance in FA Vase after coming from behind to win

Dunkirk 1-2 Harrowby United, report by Mark Fardell

Buoyed by Tuesday's win at Bourne, Harrowby made the trip to Dunkirk for a tough-looking FA Vase game.

Dunkirk, who themselves are undefeated so far this season. With Harper and Smith out injured, Yeniberitz came into the midfield for Harper and manager McGhee named himself on the bench.

The Arrows advanced in the FA Vase after a 2-1 win over Dunkirk, photo by Ed Mayes (42340572)

A cagey start to the the game saw both sides having a good look at each other. Harrowby defended a really strong wind in the first half with skipper Stubbs, Anderson and Mathius limiting Dunkirk to few chances.

Harrowby looked dangerous on the break and Thorpe looked like he had given Harrowby the lead, but a dubious offside flag halted the celebrations.

Dunkirk were a tough side and very direct but Harrowby stood up well with Hill and Hayles putting in a real shift.

Kadeem Price dispatched the winning penalty, photo by Ed Mayes (42340575)

The match was goalless at the break and Harrowby were pleased with that playing against a strong wind. The second half started and within five minutes Dunkirk had the lead.

A slip by Anderson allowed the Dunkirk winger to put in a great cross for Jepson to volley home. It was a tough ask, but Harrowby dug in and started working the Dunkirk back four more and more.

Dunkirk really should have gone two up but the shot was placed over the bar.

With 20 minutes to go, Harrowby made a couple of changes. Olivant for Muzzy and Price for the tireless Thorpe, McGhee then replaced Yeniberitz. Hayles had a good chance to equalise but the keeper was equal to it, tipping it over the bar.

Then, from the resulting corner, Olivant swung over for skipper Stubbs to bundle the ball over the line. A deserved equaliser, now could Harrowby find a winner?

Sheen's pace was causing Dunkirk problems and after a ball was played into the box, Sheen was pulled down by a defender with eight minutes to go. Substitute Price placed the ball and confidently smashed it home to the cheers of the large number of travelling Harrowby supporters.

Harrowby saw the game out and really should have been given another spot kick when Price was brought down by the keeper.

The Arrows had to battle for everything. Manager McGhee was delighted with the result and said that "he saw a different side from his players today and stood up to the physical presence of Dunkirk, but also tried to play when we could."

Man of the match was given to Sam Hill for a tireless performance in midfield. Harrowby will travel to West Bridgeford in the next round on October 10. Birstall visit Harrowby on Saturday.