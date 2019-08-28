Harrowby United's unbeaten run comes to an end
United Counties League
Division One
Harrowby United 1 Irchester United 2
Harrowby welcomed Irchester United on Saturday as they attempted to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Both teams started off in excellent form. Irchester United managed to hit Harrowby’s crossbar early on, which seemed to give the Arrows the kick they needed.
In the first 15 minutes of the first half, Harrowby could have taken the lead with an excellent shot from Abu Sylla, but it just wasn’t to be.
Shortly after this, another goal attempt was made, but still to no avail.
With Harrowby seeming like the sharper team, it looked like a goal was inevitable in a gripping first half, but having attempted many shots, still no luck in securing that opener.
However, Harrowby’s left-winger Abu Sylla worked his magic yet again, and finally managed to score from a 20 yard screamer in the 26th minute of the game, slipping past three defenders to take the game to 1-0 at half time.
Once the second half began, it was clear to see Irchester were not going down without a fight.
Irchester United began to pin the Arrows down, managing to easily take control of the ball and, unsurprisingly, the game.
Harrowby seemed to take their foot off the gas early on in the second half, which resulted in Irchester managing to even out the score just three minutes after the restart.
Harrowby attempted to pull back control of the game, leading their striker to take a shot.
Nonetheless, Irchester proved they were still in control, with their defender seamlessly clearing what would have been a definite goal for Harrowby.
With Irchester fully in control of the second half, Sylla attempted to break down the right hand side but was brought down as he cut inside with the ball, resulting in a crucial penalty for the Arrows with just 15 minutes remaining. Sylla stepped up to take the spot kick but sadly put it wide, missing a massive opportunity to get back on top in this game of two halves.
Irchester fought back yet again, with their striker stroking the ball home once more to give the visitors the lead just minutes before the final whistle was blown.
Needless to say, Harrowby had next to no time to secure an equalising goal as the whistle was soon blown and Irchester United deservingly took away the three points.
Harrowby play at home this Saturday against Belper United in the FA Vase.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.