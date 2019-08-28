United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 1 Irchester United 2

Action from Harrowby United's defeat to Irchester United at Dickens Road on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (15836010)

Harrowby welcomed Irchester United on Saturday as they attempted to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Both teams started off in excellent form. Irchester United managed to hit Harrowby’s crossbar early on, which seemed to give the Arrows the kick they needed.

In the first 15 minutes of the first half, Harrowby could have taken the lead with an excellent shot from Abu Sylla, but it just wasn’t to be.

Shortly after this, another goal attempt was made, but still to no avail.

With Harrowby seeming like the sharper team, it looked like a goal was inevitable in a gripping first half, but having attempted many shots, still no luck in securing that opener.

However, Harrowby’s left-winger Abu Sylla worked his magic yet again, and finally managed to score from a 20 yard screamer in the 26th minute of the game, slipping past three defenders to take the game to 1-0 at half time.

Once the second half began, it was clear to see Irchester were not going down without a fight.

Irchester United began to pin the Arrows down, managing to easily take control of the ball and, unsurprisingly, the game.

Harrowby seemed to take their foot off the gas early on in the second half, which resulted in Irchester managing to even out the score just three minutes after the restart.

Harrowby attempted to pull back control of the game, leading their striker to take a shot.

Nonetheless, Irchester proved they were still in control, with their defender seamlessly clearing what would have been a definite goal for Harrowby.

With Irchester fully in control of the second half, Sylla attempted to break down the right hand side but was brought down as he cut inside with the ball, resulting in a crucial penalty for the Arrows with just 15 minutes remaining. Sylla stepped up to take the spot kick but sadly put it wide, missing a massive opportunity to get back on top in this game of two halves.

Irchester fought back yet again, with their striker stroking the ball home once more to give the visitors the lead just minutes before the final whistle was blown.

Needless to say, Harrowby had next to no time to secure an equalising goal as the whistle was soon blown and Irchester United deservingly took away the three points.

Harrowby play at home this Saturday against Belper United in the FA Vase.