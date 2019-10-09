United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 3Rushden and Higham 1

Action from Harrowby United's win over Rushden and Higham on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (18939637)

Harrowby welcomed lowly Rushden on Tuesday night, looking to go four games unbeaten.

Two changes were made from Saturday's point at Aylestone, with Kwesi and Kamel coming in for Hayles and Thompson.

Harrowby started slowly, which has been a feature of recent games, and for the first 15 minutes Rushden belied there lowly position, but without troubling the Harrowby goal.

United grew into the game and played some good football without creating too many opportunities. Jake Showler was a constant threat and he created two or three half-chances with good direct wide play, but the final ball was always lacking.

Into the second half and there was more purpose to Harrowby's play and they were now dominating the game.

The first substitution of the game was new signing Price, for Kolapo, and his pace started causing Rushden problems.

It was still goalless midway through the second half until the introduction of Figura. He had only been on the pitch a minute when he lashed the ball into the bottom corner, an inspired substitution.

Harrowby were now in full control and from one break it was Figura again with a sublime finish into the top corner, and the game seemed over.

But a needless corner resulted in Rushden scoring a scrappy goal and Harrowby were now under needless pressure with two minutes to go.

However, Daryl Price scored Harrowby's third to wrap the points up after a bad mistake by the keeper gifted him the ball to score his first goal for the club.

Harrowby moved up to fifth in the league and next face a local derby on Saturday at home to Bourne. Kick-off at Dickens Road is 3pm.