Action from Harrowby United v Lutterworth Athletic. Photo: Toby Roberts (3836015)

United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 4

Lutterworth Athletic 1

Looking to keep the momentum going, the Arrows welcomed Lutterworth Athletic to Dickens Road on Saturday.

Home debuts were given to new signings Jason Hall and Andrew Hutchinson and it was that duo who combined well when the latter provided a cross which saw Tyrelle Shannon-Lewis’ shot cannon back off a defender.

Harrowby took the game to their opponents, who at the start of play were sitting top of the table, and had a great chance to take the lead when a diagonal cross fell to Jurelle Philip. His touch took him towards goal where was fouled by the on-rushing keeper Ollie Faulkener.

Up stepped leading scorer Shannon-Lewis but it was Faulkener who made up for his error to save and keep the scoreline at 0-0.

Immediately after, Lutterworth counter-attacked the home side and a high bouncing ball on the edge of the 18 yard box saw Sam Andrew come off his line to head the ball clear over the top of Alex Rhodes, only to be seen by referee Mr Anderson as a foul and Andrew was shown a yellow card. The free kick hit the wall and was cleared to safety.

Both teams were a little cagey early in the second half and it needed something special to open the game up – and that came from the Arrows. Nathan Kelly turned and beat his man and a pinpoint cross was met by Shannon-Lewis who headed back across goal to give the home side a deserved lead.

A few minutes later, the lead was doubled after a teasing cross to the six yard box. Goalkeeper and defender hesitated whilst Jurelle Philip nipped in and took advantage to make it 2-0.

Athletic got their breakthrough shortly after when a corner came in and the referee saw shirt pulling by Chris Spencer; yellow card and a penalty was awarded. Barnes Gladman struck to the bottom corner where Andrew went the right way and got a big hand on it but could not stop it from creeping in for 2-1.

Things got a bit nervy for the Arrows and it was again danger man Gladman whose cross was zipped across the six yard box but missed by everybody

With 15 minutes to go, the Arrows made the game 3-1 when a cross was put into the box and again Athletic failed to clear and Philip fired home.

There was time for one more, though, when a great through-ball from Joe Wroughton found that man Shannon-Lewis who fired into the top corner to give Harrowby another fine win, 4-1 against a very well organised Lutterworth Athletic team, to take them to second in the league.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Spencer, Smith, Havron, Hill (ct), Hall (Miles), Hutchinson (Wroughton), Offushine, Shannon-Lewis, Kelly (Milne), Philip. Subs not used: J. Grouse, Barrow.