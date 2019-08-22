United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 2 Lutterworth Athletic 1

Action from Harrowby United versus Lutterworth Athletic.

Harrowby United started brightly and moved the ball really well against Lutterworth Athletic at Dickens Road on Saturday.

Four minutes into the game, Harrowby took the lead with some great work from Grantham lad Tom Figura, getting in behind the Lutterworth defence and pulling the ball back for strike partner David Kolapo to coolly slot home.

There were chances aplenty for the Arrows in the first half, captain Billy Stubbs disappointingly missing a free header from a corner as well. And former Arrows captain Sam Hill, on loan from Stamford AFC, had a free header straight at the goalkeeper.

The Arrows doubled their lead midway through the half from a corner when David Kolapo sent a bullet header into the net.

Harrowby did, however, miss plenty of opportunities throughout the half but continued to dominate.

A lapse in concentration saw Lutterworth get a goal back. A long ball from the keeper caught the defence square and flat-footed, with the winger beating Harrowby’s full-back and keeper Yinka Adebowale to slot the ball home.

Harrowby seemed to take their foot off the pedal after the break, and did not move the ball anywhere near as well as in the first half.

However, they continued to dominate and had chance after chance.

In fact, the Arrows had enough chances to win two games of football but just did not do enough to convert their chances.

Knockout Cup

Harrowby United 6

Bourne Town 0

Harrowby hosted local rivals Bourne Town in the league cup on Tuesday, hoping to keep up their unbeaten start to the season.

A good crowd did not leave disappointed as the Arrows swept Bourne aside.

After a bright start from the visitors, without really creating any clear chances, Harrowby weathered the early storm and then took full control of the match.

The Arrows moved the ball quickly and played with real pace and intent. Out of possession, the Arrows worked tirelessly to win the ball back and, half way through the first half, Mustapha John grabbed his first goal of the night. A long throw, flicked in by Tom Figura, saw John finish at the back post.

In the second half, the Arrows really turned the screw. Figura was involved again with another assist for John who finished well.

Figura got himself on the scoresheet with what would be the goal of the night. The ball broke 25 yards out and Figura hit a volley clean into the top corner.

Further into the second half, the Arrows won a penalty. John was given the responsibility in order to complete his hat trick, and he duly obliged.

A fourth goal soon came, down the right from Sylla, whose shot came back off the post and Kolapo tapped in the rebound from close range.

The last goal of the game came in the final minutes, a shot again from Sylla which the keeper spilled for Makhale Mahlatsi totap the ball home.

Harrowby United are at home again this Saturday when they host Irchester United. Kick-off 3pm.