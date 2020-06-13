Harrowby United volunteers carry out lockdown transformation
Published: 10:00, 13 June 2020
Harrowby United volunteers have made good use of the lockdown by transforming the club’s facilities.
After their United Counties League Division One season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, they have got to work on improving the clubhouse and pitch.
Using a system where only a handful of people are working at the Dickens Road stadium at any given time, social distancing measures have been followed. However, they have still made plenty of progress.
