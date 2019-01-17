United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 7

Raunds Town 0

Danny Brooks on the ball for Harrowby United on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (6548250)

Harrowby United extended their unbeaten run to 10 games – nine being wins – after pasting bottom of the table team Raunds Town at Dickens Road on Saturday.

And it was a game to remember for Nathan Smith, opening the scoring by lobbing the keeper after a long ball from goalkeeper Sam Andrew.

United were awarded a penalty and that was dispatched by Smith to double his tally. Smith completed his hat trick not long after when Harrowby were awarded a second penalty and he successfully converted.

New signing Tweed jinked his way past three of Town’s defenders but dragged his shot wide. Grouse was next to try and get in on the action, having his volley saved by the visiting keeper. Grouse then saw a header flash wide of the far post just before half time.

Harrowby continued their dominance after the break, with Town’s keeper keeping the game from possibly being a cricket score. Hill went closest for the home side early on.

Harrowby added a fourth on the hour mark thanks to a near post header from Chaplin following a corner kick. And Grouse’s hard work finally paid off after some neat work from Smith.

Defender Havron then got in on the action, scoring a brace of headers from corners to seal an emphatic victory and continue the Arrows' fine run of form.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Briers, Barrow, Appleton, Hill, Tweed, Smith, Brooks, Chaplin, Grouse, Slater. Subs: Harvron, Shodunke, Thorpe.)

That result pushes United even closer to the top 3. 4 Points behind Melton Town in 3rd.

Harrowby United travel away to Blackstones tomorrow (Saturday).