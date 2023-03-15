Harrowby United completed a hat-trick of United Counties League Division One wins for the first time this season after a 4-1 success over Southwell City on Tuesday night.

Elliot King and Harry Olivant both struck twice as the Arrows followed up wins over Gedling Miners Welfare and Clipstone to seal their victory treble, writes Mark Fardell.

Harrowby went into the game looking to avenge a 3-1 defeat from earlier in the season against a Southwell side who arrived at the JRL Stadium on the back of three successive wins.

Action from Harrowby's win over Southwell City. Photo: Toby Roberts (63009599)

On a wet and slippery pitch, Harrowby kicked off and settled nicely into the early stages of the game and dealt well with Southwell dangerman Liam Moran.

Olivant was looking particularly dangerous on wing and a couple of telling crosses evaded everyone.

It was probably against the run of play when Southwell took the lead after 36 minutes as a wayward back pass from Mathias Amponsem was seized upon and tucked away well past Phil McGann by George Caudwell.

Just like the last couple of games, Harrowby rolled their sleeves up and took the game to Southwell.

They were rewarded when a foul on Lord Marfo resulted in the referee pointing to the spot and King duly put the penalty away like he had the week before against Gedling.

It wasn't long before Harrowby took the lead when a Jack Gurney corner wasn't dealt with by Southwell and King was there again to give the Arrows the advantage going into half-time.

The second half started with the pitch becoming heavier, but Harrowby were winning a lot of the battles on the pitch and started to dominate their opposition.

The third goal came Harrowby's way and what a finish it was as Olivant received the ball and ran at the Southwell defence, who were backing off, before he turned inside to curl in from 25-yards for a great finish.

This seemed to deflate Southwell and Harrowby were now well on top.

They put the game beyond doubt when a defence-splitting ball from Gurney sent Olivant through and again his pace was too much for Southwell before he applied another great finish.

Harrowby made all five substitutes but still saw the game out well to seal a great three points which lifts them up the table.

They now have two further home games with Kirby Muxloe the visitors on Saturday before the Arrows host West Bridgford on Tuesday night.