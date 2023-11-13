Harry Allcock hit a hat-trick as Harrowby United made a winning return to United Counties League action on Saturday.

The Arrows were 3-0 victors over Leicester St Andrews in the Division One match at the JRL Stadium, writes Mark Fardell.

Jamie McGhee's side had been without a league game last weekend and faced an in-form St Andrews team who had only narrowly lost to league leaders Bourne the previous Saturday.

Action from Harrowby's home victory over St Andrews on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

In front of another decent crowd, Jack Arbon made his first start of the season for a Harrowby side who were missing Lewis Marsh, Jon Smith and Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes while Charlie Hart and Brima Daramy were on the substitutes' bench.

What followed was one of Harrowby's most complete performances of the season as they were virtually in control for much of the game.

They took the lead midway through the first half as a cross from Max Baker saw a mix-up between Tom Hill and his keeper that ended with top scorer Allcock putting away the rebound.

With skipper Jack Gurney and Luke Peberdy running the midfield, it was a surprise that more goals didn't arrive.

However, St Andrews stayed in the game with some dogged defending and the Arrows being guilty of not being more clinical.

The hosts upped it even more after the break but first had to heed the warning signs as goalkeeper Jake Frestle made a good instinctive save to keep out St Andrews' lively winger.

Harrowby got the decisive second goal minutes later and it was Allcock again who was in the right place to poke home.

Playing some good football, the goal of the game duly arrived with some great play from back to front and Baker's cross was put away well by Allcock to complete his treble.

It capped a man of the match performance from the striker but he was backed up by the whole team who put in a great display for a valuable three points to keep them in the play-off places.

All five substitutes were also used as manager McGhee was able to give players valuable minutes.

Harrowby now have a tough looking fixture away at Birstall, who are just outside the play-offs, on Saturday.