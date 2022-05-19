Watering is under way at Garthorpe ahead of the Melton Hunt Club’s annual meeting there on Sunday.

The Melton Hunt Club meeting offers a seven-race card including a point-to-point flat race to end the afternoon.

The first of these races, at 2pm, is a Members Conditions race with 14 entries.

Among these are two identically-rated horses in the shape of veteran pointer Vivaldi Collonges, trained by Philip Rowley for Anthony Bromley and ridden by Ben Bromley, and James Henderson’s considerably younger Epi Sacre, ridden by Fred Henderson.

Straight after is the Restricted race for horses with a single win in point-to-points. Red Opium is the only one to win last time out and therefore new to this level. Kelly Morgan-trained Beauvallon Bay was second on their first run as a restricted horse, while Outlaw Dream, trained by Philip Rowley, and Young Rich, trained by Tom Ellis, have both come had recent second placed finishes too.

The Novice Riders Conditions race has an encouraging 13 entries, including Grageelagh Girl who won the equivalent race at the Fernie meeting at Dingley earlier in May under a different jockey.

Next is the Final of the Jockey Club and Retraining of Racehorses Veteran Series where Al Shahir and Pillowman have entries as well as in the next, the Mixed Open. Al Shahir would start as the top-rated horse, but every one of the five entries has recent winning form.

The feature race of the day is the Mixed Open, its 15 entries making it the most popular race on the card. James Owen trains Pont Aven for Tom Gredley, last seen in the Aintree Foxhunters, while the prolific Al Shahir, trained by Tom Ellis and ridden by Gina Andrews, has won twice between the flags this season.

The penultimate race is the Maiden, with 10 entries, all of which have racing experience. Tom Creen, Doctor Tom and College Field are probably the ones to watch here but maidens can throw up unexpected results.

Nine horses could contest the final point-to-point flat race which closes the meeting. These runners have a combined total of three races between the flags so there is very little form to compare.

The forecast for the weekend is currently dry with temperatures in the high teens, so bring friends and a picnic and enjoy a day of racing on what is sure to be some of the best ground anywhere in the country.

Bookmakers will be at Garthorpe and there will be the usual licensed bar, catering outlets and trade stands to browse between races.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Midlands Pointing and Garthorpe websites or you may choose to pay on the gate on the day. Under-16s are admitted free of charge and the gates will be open from 11am.

Garthorpe Racecourse is situated on the B676 between Colsterworth and Melton (LE14 2RS).