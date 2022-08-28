Grantham has not had a fishing tackle shop for many years, although Boyes in the High Street stocks a selection of rods, reels, accessories and packaged baits.

But if you want fresh gear like maggots, casters and worms, it requires driving a fair way to find a retail outlet that stocks items like this.

However, for anglers in the know, there is a place at Long Bennington where quality fresh produce can be purchased, and at very competitive prices.

Bennington Bait Farm has fresh baits like maggots and casters, along with shelves of groundbaits, pellets and tinned hemp. (58800839)

Bennington Bait is situated on Valley Road, which is the second Long Bennington slip road heading north on the A1. The entrance is not signposted, so you need to be careful not to miss the turning, which has a metal gate 150 metres up on the left.

There is ample parking and walking down the right hand side of the farm buildings you will be greeted by a big shed festooned with trays of fresh maggots, waiting to be despatched to fishing tackle shops far and wide. The good news is the public are served as well.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster often stops off to buy his bait there, on the way to nearby venues like the River Trent, Upper Witham, Willow Lakes at Foston and Lincoln’s Fossdyke Canal.

In his opinion, you will not get any fresher or better value products than this, with a pint of maggots costing £2, a pint of casters £3 and match pots of worms considerably cheaper than anywhere else. All popular maggot colours are produced, along with smaller pinkies, dendrobaenas and bigger lobworms.

Another handy bonus is the big selection of groundbaits on offer, alongside breadcrumb, pellets and tinned hempseed – everything you need for a day’s fishing.

Bennington Bait opens at 6.30am every day, closing at 5pm Mondays to Thursdays, 6pm Fridays, 2pm Saturdays and 1pm on Sundays.

Whether you simply want a pint of maggots for a quiet day on the local Grantham Canal, or a large quantity of fresh, top quality baits for a long fishing holiday somewhere further afield, all eventualities are catered for. Call 01400 281525 for further details.