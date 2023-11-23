Kesteven Ladies were victorious in the highly-anticipated derby match against Sleaford after securing a 53-10 win.

As local rivals this has historically been a must watch fixture bringing endless amounts of passion and intensity from both sides.

The game kicked off and it was clear that the weather would be a huge contender with strong winds and skies filled with black clouds making rain inevitable.

Kesteven Ladies were victorious against Sleaford.

The ladies knew they needed to get points on the board early on and they didn’t disappoint.

Centre Zara Miles gave the squad their first try within minutes of kick off.

After a number of attacking phases and dominant runs, flankers Hermione Farmer and captain Jade Sheardown were able to get over the line within five minutes of each other. A successful conversion by Zoe Osborn led the team to finish the first half 17-5 ahead.

Entering into the second half, the backs quickly came into their own with some brilliant movement of the ball, ultimately grasped by winger Livvy Rastall allowing for the first try after the interval. Osborn again cleared the posts, putting the Black Army 24-10 in front.

Megan Alderton provided the next strong run, giving a perfectly timed offload to Phoebe Beaumont who took the opportunity to score, adding a further five points for the ladies, which was followed shortly after by Farmer in her second try of the match.

Kesteven were fierce in their scrums with hooker Kerri Arlando winning four against the head.

This more than paid off when a win while in the opposition's 22 gave scrum half Ami Boneham the chance to get the ball yet again over the line.

Within minutes the crowd saw Farmer make it a hat-trick, scoring again with another successful conversion from Osborn taking the ladies to 48-10 in the final minutes of the match.

The Black Army showed determination and grit to the very end, pushing themselves for one final try achieved by second row Lilliemae Reid.

Kesteven Ladies will take on West Norfolk at home in their next match on Sunday, December 3. They train weekly on Wednesdays from 7-8.30pm and also Fridays 6-7pm. All abilities welcome.