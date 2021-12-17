An unseasonably mild, bright day greeted 128 players for one of Belton Park Golf Club’s most anticipated competitions of the year.

This year’s beneficiary was the Alzheimer’s Society which is one of the charities newly installed captain Andy Hodgson has chosen for his tenure.

The Colin Elstone Bottle Charity Am-Am has raised many thousands of pounds for more than 40 years, and 2021 was no different.

Colin Elstone Bottle Charity Am-Am winners, from left - Andrew Macgowan, Mark Loveridge, club captain Andy Hodgson, Pete Wallwork and Paul Screen. (53688729)

Head of affairs and organiser for the past eight years, John Kirkup thanked all the players for their generosity and the many individuals who gave up their time to help the day run so smoothly.

During his address, John congratulated all the winners and especially Tony Gleave who on the 17th recorded his first ever hole-in-one which secured him the nearest the pin prize.

There was more fun and games off the course as newly appointed PGA professional Shay Brennan set up a nearest the pin competition of his own. Shay has recently installed a state-of-the-art golf simulator in his shop which allows people to play courses from all over the world; three balls for £1 with all proceeds going to Alzheimer’s.

The hole in question was the iconic 12th at Augusta National and up for grabs was a bottle of Moët for the winner donated by captain Andy Hodgson. Harry Glenn beat stiff competition to take the prize.

Andy Hodgson was also in attendance and presented all the winners with their prizes.

Results: 1 Andrew Macgowan, Paul Screen, Peter Wallwork & Mark Loveridge 90pt; 2 Ken Kane, David Ramsay, Dick Neal & David Price 85; 3 Sean Hale, Milo Walsh, John Henson & John Taylor 85; 4 David Brighton, Martin Clarke, Charles Bloomer & Richard Brighton 84; 5 Andrew Doubleday, Paul Selby, Tony Gleave & Alywn Marshall 83; 6 Simon Denton, Dean Griffiths, Steve Railton & Glenn Linfield 83, 7 Mark Franklin, Dave Burns, Peter Barsons & Simon Baxter 82; 8 Colin Smith, Terry Guest. Martin Kelby & Spike Carr 82; nearest the pin 6th – D. Neal, nearest the pin 17th – T. Gleave (hole-in-one).

The total amount raised for the Alzheimer’s Society was £2,100 which was testament to all the members that supported the event during these turbulent times. Well done to all.